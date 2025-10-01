Luxoft in Warsaw Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L2级别的每yearPLN 125K到L4级别的每yearPLN 329K。 year薪酬 in Warsaw Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为PLN 236K。 查看Luxoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 125K
PLN 125K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 267K
PLN 267K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 329K
PLN 329K
PLN 0
PLN 0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
