Luxoft in United States的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每year$92.5K到L5级别的每year$107K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$120K。 查看Luxoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
$92.5K
$82.5K
$10K
$0
L2
$114K
$101K
$13.3K
$0
L3
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
L4
$132K
$132K
$0
$111
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
