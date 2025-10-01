Luxoft in Greater Cairo的软件工程师薪酬L2级别为每yearEGP 25K。 year薪酬 in Greater Cairo包的中位数总计为EGP 25K。 查看Luxoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
L2
EGP 25K
EGP 24.4K
EGP 0
EGP 583
L3
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
L4
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***