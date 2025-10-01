Luxoft in Bucharest Metropolitan Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从L1级别的每yearRON 93.2K到L4级别的每yearRON 296K。 year薪酬 in Bucharest Metropolitan Area包的中位数总计为RON 142K。 查看Luxoft总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
L1
RON 93.2K
RON 93.2K
RON 0
RON 0
L2
RON 132K
RON 132K
RON 0
RON 0
L3
RON 214K
RON 214K
RON 0
RON 464.5
L4
RON 296K
RON 296K
RON 0
RON 0
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***