lululemon 薪资

lululemon的薪资范围从销售职位的年总薪酬$39,800（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$341,700（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 lululemon. 最后更新： 11/26/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
软件工程师
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

数据工程师

产品经理
Median $108K
项目经理
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
数据分析师
Median $80.2K
数据科学家
Median $82.2K
解决方案架构师
Median $144K
业务分析师
$89.6K
数据科学经理
$180K
财务分析师
$72K
信息技术专员
$80.3K
市场营销
$130K
市场运营
$60.5K
产品设计师
$101K
项目群经理
$181K
招聘专员
$66.5K
销售
$39.8K
软件工程经理
$342K
技术项目经理
$151K
常见问题

lululemon薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$341,700。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
lululemon的年度总薪酬中位数为$97,234。

其他资源

