概览
薪资
福利
职位
最新
聊天
lululemon 福利
添加福利
对比
预估总价值： $5,850
保险、健康和福祉
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Vision Insurance
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
Maternity Leave
Paternity Leave
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Disability Insurance
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
$3,000
$250 per month
Life Insurance
Sabbatical
Sick Time
居家
Relocation Bonus
Phone Bill Reimbursement
$900
$75 per month
津贴和折扣
Employee Discount
交通
Transport allowance
lululemon 津贴和福利
福利
描述
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Offered by employer
Vision Insurance
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Dental Insurance
Offered by employer
Employee Discount
Offered by employer
Maternity Leave
Offered by employer
Paternity Leave
Offered by employer
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Gym / Wellness Reimbursement
$250 per month
Life Insurance
Offered by employer
Sabbatical
Offered by employer
Sick Time
Offered by employer
Transport allowance
Offered by employer
Relocation Bonus
Offered by employer
Phone Bill Reimbursement
$75 per month
