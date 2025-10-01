Lucid in Salt Lake City Greater Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer 1级别的每year$102K到Staff Software Engineer级别的每year$219K。 year薪酬 in Salt Lake City Greater Area包的中位数总计为$135K。 查看Lucid总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineer 1
$102K
$95.4K
$3.5K
$3.2K
Software Engineer 2
$110K
$104K
$3.8K
$1.8K
Senior Software Engineer 1
$138K
$129K
$5K
$4.3K
Senior Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Lucid，股票/股权授予采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (2.08% 每月)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (2.08% 每月)