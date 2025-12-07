Logitech in Taiwan的机械工程师薪酬范围从I3级别的每yearNT$1.68M到I4级别的每yearNT$2.48M。 year薪酬 in Taiwan包的中位数总计为NT$1.74M。 查看Logitech总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 12/7/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Logitech，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (25.00% 年度)
