LoadShare Networks 薪资

LoadShare Networks的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$19,975（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$69,563（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 LoadShare Networks. 最后更新： 9/16/2025

$160K

产品经理
$67.5K
项目群经理
$30.2K
软件工程师
$20K

软件工程经理
$69.6K
常见问题

LoadShare Networks薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$69,563。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
LoadShare Networks的年度总薪酬中位数为$48,852。

