公司目录
LL Flooring
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于LL Flooring的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Lumber Liquidators is now LL Flooring. Because a name should reflect who you are. Flooring is all we do. No lumber. No liquidation. Just quality flooring, and a team of flooring experts to help you every step of the way.Our LL Flooring Experts are ready to help answer any question, whether it’s in one of our over 400 stores, by phone or online chat. We’re here to help you find a beautiful new floor. At LL Flooring, we've been helping customers make their flooring visions a reality for more than 25 years. We're looking for future teammates who have a passion for home improvement, and a great eye for style. Folks who watch home improvement TV and think, "That looks like a great project for this weekend." We're looking for people who have Pinterest boards of projects and file folders full of magazine pages for inspiration.Our team is the key to our success. Our customers trust us to help them find the perfect floor for their home, and we pride ourselves on giving them the specialized attention and expertise they deserve. We go above and beyond to make sure our customers have all they need to transform their home, from high quality, trend-right products to online resources to help them find the right solution for their space, to the accessories and tools to get the job done right. We offer our customers a unique, guided experience to home improvement that they won't find anywhere else.If you love creating the "after" photos of before-and-after room transformations, if your home truly is your castle, and if you love the challenge of finding the perfect solution for customers, we'd love for you to join us.

    llflooring.com
    官网
    1994
    成立年份
    2,250
    员工人数
    $1B-$10B
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到LL Flooring的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源