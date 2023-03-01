公司目录
Leroy Merlin
Leroy Merlin 薪资

Leroy Merlin的薪资范围从低端的销售年度总薪酬$13,127到高端的产品设计师$114,425。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Leroy Merlin. 最后更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $35.1K

后端软件工程师

产品经理
Median $77.4K
数据科学经理
$27.6K

数据科学家
$16.1K
产品设计师
$114K
销售
$13.1K
软件工程经理
$104K
技术项目经理
$53.4K
风险投资人
$20.8K
常见问题

据报道，Leroy Merlin最高薪的职位是产品设计师 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$114,425。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Leroy Merlin的年总薪酬中位数为$35,087。

