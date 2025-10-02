What is the highest 软件工程师 salary at L&T Technology Services in Greater Bengaluru?
The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at L&T Technology Services in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,761,907. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do L&T Technology Services 软件工程师 employees get paid in Greater Bengaluru?
The median yearly total compensation reported at L&T Technology Services for the 软件工程师 role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹458,370.