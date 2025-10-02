公司目录
L&T Technology Services
  • Greater Bengaluru

L&T Technology Services 软件工程师 薪资 在Greater Bengaluru

查看L&T Technology Services总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025

我们只需要 4 更多 软件工程师 份提交 L&T Technology Services 即可解锁！

邀请您的朋友和社区成员匿名提交薪资信息，不到60秒即可完成。更多数据意味着为您和我们社区的求职者提供更好的洞察！

₹13.94M

职业等级是什么 L&T Technology Services?

The highest paying salary package reported for a 软件工程师 at L&T Technology Services in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,761,907. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at L&T Technology Services for the 软件工程师 role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹458,370.

