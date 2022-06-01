公司目录
Landor
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Landor的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    A global leader in brand consulting and design, Landor helps clients create agile brands that thrive in today’s dynamic, disruptive marketplace. Our work enables top brands—from Barclays to BMW and Tide to Taj—to stand for something while never standing still.Landor’s branding services include strategy and positioning, identity and design, motion graphics, brand architecture, prototyping, innovation, naming and verbal identity, research and analytics, environments and experiences, engagement and activation, and interactive and media design.Founded by Walter Landor in 1941, Landor pioneered many of the research, design, and consulting methods that are now standard in the branding industry. Today, Landor has 26 offices in 19 countries, working with a broad spectrum of world-famous brands. Clients include Alitalia, Barclays, Bayer, BBC, BMW, BP, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, FedEx, GE, Kraft Heinz, Huawei Technologies, Marriott International, Nike, Pernod Ricard, Procter & Gamble, S&P Global, Samsung, Sony, and Taj Group. Landor is a member of WPP, the world's largest marketing and communications firm.

    http://landor.com
    官网
    1941
    成立年份
    550
    员工人数
    $50M-$100M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Landor的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Databricks
    • Dropbox
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源