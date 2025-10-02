公司目录
Landmark Group
Landmark Group 产品经理 薪资 在Greater Dubai Area

Landmark Group in Greater Dubai Area的产品经理薪酬包中位数为每yearAED 636K。 查看Landmark Group总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/2/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Landmark Group
Product Manager
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
年薪总额
AED 636K
级别
-
基本工资
AED 636K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
奖金
AED 0
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
12 年
职业等级是什么 Landmark Group?

AED 588K

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
实习薪资

贡献数据

常见问题

Landmark Group in Greater Dubai Area产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬AED 736,007。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Landmark Group in Greater Dubai Area产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为AED 666,995。

