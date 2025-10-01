公司目录
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
Lam Research 化学工程师 薪资 在San Francisco Bay Area

Lam Research in San Francisco Bay Area的化学工程师薪酬包中位数为每year$186K。 查看Lam Research总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Lam Research
Process Engineer
Fremont, CA
年薪总额
$186K
级别
L4
基本工资
$162K
Stock (/yr)
$0
奖金
$24K
在职年限
3 年
工作经验
7 年
职业等级是什么 Lam Research?

$160K

最新薪资提交
添加添加薪资添加薪资待遇

公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
未找到薪资数据
归属时间表

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

股票类型
RSU

在Lam Research，RSUs采用3年归属时间表：

  • 33.3% 归属于 1st- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 2nd- (33.30% 年度)

  • 33.3% 归属于 3rd- (33.30% 年度)



包含职位

提交新职位

Process Engineer

常见问题

Lam Research in San Francisco Bay Area میں 化学工程师 کے لیے سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا پیکیج سالانہ کل معاوضہ $287,000 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
Lam Research میں 化学工程师 کردار in San Francisco Bay Area کے لیے رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ $188,333 ہے۔

