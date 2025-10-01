Kyndryl in Greater Hyderabad Area的软件工程师薪酬Band 9级别为每year₹4.67M。 查看Kyndryl总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹4.67M
₹4.57M
₹0
₹101K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***