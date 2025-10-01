Kyndryl in Greater Austin Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从Band 6级别的每year$106K到Band 8级别的每year$121K。 year薪酬 in Greater Austin Area包的中位数总计为$107K。 查看Kyndryl总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Band 6
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.3K
Band 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
Band 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
