Kyndryl in Greater Bengaluru的数据科学家薪酬Band 7级别为每year₹2.79M。 year薪酬 in Greater Bengaluru包的中位数总计为₹2.95M。 查看Kyndryl总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹2.79M
₹2.79M
₹0
₹0
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
