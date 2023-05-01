Kratos Defense and Security Solutions 薪资

公司目录
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions的薪资范围从硬件工程师职位的年总薪酬$33,830（低端）到业务拓展职位的$301,500（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. 最后更新： 9/7/2025

$160K

业务拓展
$302K
硬件工程师
$33.8K
机械工程师
$73.5K

软件工程师
$89.2K
常见问题

Kratos Defense and Security Solutions薪资最高的职位是业务拓展 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$301,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions的年度总薪酬中位数为$81,347。

