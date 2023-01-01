公司目录
Kohler
Kohler 薪资

Kohler的薪资范围从项目群经理职位的年总薪酬$58,800（低端）到技术项目经理职位的$170,850（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Kohler. 最后更新： 11/25/2025

软件工程师
Median $80K
机械工程师
Median $94.8K
业务分析师
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
数据科学家
$115K
产品设计师
$164K
产品经理
$139K
项目群经理
$58.8K
解决方案架构师
$144K
技术项目经理
$171K
常见问题

Kohler薪资最高的职位是技术项目经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$170,850。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Kohler的年度总薪酬中位数为$114,570。

其他资源

