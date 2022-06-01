公司目录
Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris 薪资

Kodak Alaris的薪资范围从硬件工程师职位的年总薪酬$62,685（低端）到法规事务职位的$120,600（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Kodak Alaris. 最后更新： 11/25/2025

硬件工程师
$62.7K
机械工程师
$84.6K
法规事务
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

软件工程师
Median $100K
常见问题

Kodak Alaris薪资最高的职位是法规事务 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$120,600。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Kodak Alaris的年度总薪酬中位数为$92,288。

其他资源

