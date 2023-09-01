公司目录
KKCompany
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

KKCompany 薪资

KKCompany的薪资范围从低端的项目经理年度总薪酬$36,568到高端的软件工程经理$83,465。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 KKCompany. 最后更新： 8/23/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

软件工程师
Median $54K
项目经理
$36.6K
软件工程经理
$83.5K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

KKCompanyで報告された最高給の職種は软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$83,465です。これには基本給と潜在的な株式報酬およびボーナスが含まれます。
KKCompanyで報告された年間総報酬の中央値は$53,992です。

特色职位

    未找到KKCompany的特色职位

相关公司

  • Google
  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • SoFi
  • Lyft
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源