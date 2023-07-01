公司目录
Kinemagic
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于Kinemagic的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    This company offers a software platform that eliminates change orders during design, prepares operations for dangerous activities, and allows colleagues to collaborate on facility improvements without leaving their desks. Their platform automatically creates a virtual twin of your facility using BIM models and laser scans, optimizing assets, managing facility libraries, generating reports, and distributing content globally. Trusted by major companies like Shell, their automated platform brings value to organizations at scale.

    https://kinemagic.com
    官网
    2019
    成立年份
    31
    员工人数
    $0-$1M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到Kinemagic的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • DoorDash
    • Pinterest
    • Snap
    • Tesla
    • Dropbox
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源