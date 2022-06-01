公司目录
Ken Garff Automotive Group
    Ken Garff founded his business in 1932 upon the principles of honesty, integrity, personalized customer service, and being a good corporate citizen. Today, Ken Garff has more than 50 locations throughout Utah, Texas, Iowa, Nevada, Michigan, and California. To distinguish and strategically position its dealerships, Ken Garff recently retooled its brand. The need for this retooling was driven by an evolving market place and super-savvy customers wanting a different car-buying experience, including more transparency and a higher level of trust. These changes were built around the new brand slogan, "We Hear You."​ Despite the company's growth and changes within a challenging market place, Ken Garff is going to great lengths to keep alive and well the principles upon which Ken founded the company, of providing an unsurpassed experience for every customer, every time. Ken Garff believes in giving back to the communities in which it serves. Since Ken founded his business over 81 years ago, the company has given millions of dollars and thousands of hours to schools, charities and community organizations. Why Work for Ken Garff?Ken Garff recognizes the importance of a benefit program that provides protection to our employees and their families. A comprehensive benefits program has been created to fulfill a wide range of needs.Benefits available to employees include:• Competitive Compensation Package• Medical , Dental and Vision• 401K Plan with Company match• Paid Time Off• Holiday Pay• Volunteer Time Off Program• Year-end bonus program for all employees• Personal Wellness Plan• GarffCare Roadside Assistance Program• Discounts on Parts and Service and More!Ken Garff is an Equal Opportunity Employer((We Hear You))

