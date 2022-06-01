公司目录
Kelly Services
Kelly Services 薪资

Kelly Services的薪资范围从低端的信息技术专家年度总薪酬$29,371到高端的市场营销$102,485。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Kelly Services. 最后更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $97K
招聘人员
Median $65K
业务运营经理
$77.6K

数据科学家
$47.8K
人力资源
$32.1K
信息技术专家
$29.4K
市场营销
$102K
信任与安全
$87.4K
常见问题

据报道，Kelly Services最高薪的职位是市场营销 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$102,485。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Kelly Services的年总薪酬中位数为$71,305。

