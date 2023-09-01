公司目录
KBTG
KBTG 薪资

KBTG的薪资范围从低端的用户体验研究员年度总薪酬$10,841到高端的市场营销$44,087。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 KBTG. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $22.1K

全栈软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $17.4K
业务分析师
$24.9K

市场营销
$44.1K
产品经理
$30.1K
网络安全分析师
$32.7K
用户体验研究员
$10.8K
常见问题

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в KBTG, — это 市场营销 at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $44,087.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в KBTG, составляет $24,875.

