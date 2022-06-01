公司目录
KBI Biopharma
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门洞察
  • 分享一些关于KBI Biopharma的独特见解，可能对他人有所帮助（例如：面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    KBI Biopharma is an award-winning biopharmaceutical contract services organization providing fully-integrated, accelerated drug development and biomanufacturing services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies globally.With each of our 500+ client partners, we have worked closely to personalize and rapidly accelerate their drug development programs. Built upon a foundation of world-class analytical capabilities, we deliver efficient process development and clinical and commercial cGMP manufacturing services for mammalian, microbial, and cell therapy programs.KBI is proud to be a JSR Life Sciences Company.

    http://kbibiopharma.com
    官网
    1996
    成立年份
    1,280
    员工人数
    $250M-$500M
    预估营收
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证薪资

    订阅已验证的 职位信息.您将通过邮件收到薪酬详情明细。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和谷歌 隐私政策 服务条款 保护。

    推荐职位

      未找到KBI Biopharma的推荐职位

    相关公司

    • Stripe
    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • LinkedIn
    • Databricks
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源