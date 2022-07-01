公司目录
JW Player
JW Player 薪资

JW Player的薪资范围从低端的软件工程师年度总薪酬$78,712到高端的业务发展$321,600。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 JW Player. 最后更新： 8/16/2025

$160K

业务发展
$322K
数据科学家
$86K
市场营销
$84.6K

产品设计师
$128K
产品经理
$164K
招聘人员
$104K
销售
$271K
软件工程师
$78.7K
软件工程经理
$204K
常见问题

据报道，JW Player最高薪的职位是业务发展 at the Common Range Average level，年总薪酬为$321,600。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，JW Player的年总薪酬中位数为$128,380。

