Justworks in New York City Area的产品经理薪酬包中位数为每year$200K。 查看Justworks总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
5%
年 1
15%
年 2
40%
年 3
40%
年 4
在Justworks，Options采用4年归属时间表：
5% 归属于 1st-年 (5.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 2nd-年 (1.25% 每月)
40% 归属于 3rd-年 (3.33% 每月)
40% 归属于 4th-年 (3.33% 每月)
10%
年 1
30%
年 2
30%
年 3
30%
年 4
