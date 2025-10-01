公司目录
Justworks
  • 薪资
  • 产品经理

  • 所有产品经理薪资

  • New York City Area

Justworks 产品经理 薪资 在New York City Area

Justworks in New York City Area的产品经理薪酬包中位数为每year$200K。 查看Justworks总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

薪酬中位数
company icon
Justworks
Product Manager
New York, NY
年薪总额
$200K
级别
Senior Products Manager
基本工资
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
奖金
$0
在职年限
1 年
工作经验
7 年
职业等级是什么 Justworks?

$160K

最新薪资提交
公司

地点 | 日期

职级名称

标签

工作经验年限

总计 / 在该公司

总薪酬

基础薪资 | 股票 (年) | 奖金
实习薪资

归属时间表

5%

1

15%

2

40%

3

40%

4

股票类型
Options

在Justworks，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 5% 归属于 1st- (5.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 2nd- (1.25% 每月)

  • 40% 归属于 3rd- (3.33% 每月)

  • 40% 归属于 4th- (3.33% 每月)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

1

30%

2

30%

3

30%

4

股票类型
Options

在Justworks，Options采用4年归属时间表：

  • 10% 归属于 1st- (10.00% 年度)

  • 30% 归属于 2nd- (2.50% 每月)

  • 30% 归属于 3rd- (2.50% 每月)

  • 30% 归属于 4th- (2.50% 每月)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



常见问题

Justworks in New York City Area产品经理职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬$250,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Justworks in New York City Area产品经理职位的年度总薪酬中位数为$160,000。

其他资源