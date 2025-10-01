Johnson & Johnson in San Francisco Bay Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从24级别的每year$197K到30级别的每year$265K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$190K。 查看Johnson & Johnson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
23
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
24
$197K
$178K
$5K
$14K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$206K
$179K
$13.2K
$14K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***