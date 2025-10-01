Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area的软件工程师薪酬范围从23级别的每year$81.6K到24级别的每year$116K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$95K。 查看Johnson & Johnson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
23
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
