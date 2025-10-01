Johnson & Johnson in Israel的软件工程师薪酬23级别为每year₪472K。 year薪酬 in Israel包的中位数总计为₪472K。 查看Johnson & Johnson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
23
₪472K
₪436K
₪0
₪36.3K
24
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
25
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
26
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
未找到薪资数据
