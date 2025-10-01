Johnson & Johnson in Ireland的软件工程师薪酬24级别为每year€73.4K。 year薪酬 in Ireland包的中位数总计为€74.1K。 查看Johnson & Johnson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
23
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
24
€73.4K
€70.9K
€0
€2.5K
25
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
26
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
