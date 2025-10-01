Johnson & Johnson in San Francisco Bay Area的机械工程师薪酬范围从23级别的每year$117K到30级别的每year$305K。 year薪酬 in San Francisco Bay Area包的中位数总计为$175K。 查看Johnson & Johnson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
23
$117K
$112K
$0
$4.8K
24
$179K
$149K
$17.5K
$12.5K
25
$165K
$146K
$4.5K
$13.7K
26
$216K
$179K
$16.3K
$20.5K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***