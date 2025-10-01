Johnson & Johnson in Greater Los Angeles Area的机械工程师薪酬23级别为每year$88.3K。 year薪酬 in Greater Los Angeles Area包的中位数总计为$128K。 查看Johnson & Johnson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
23
$88.3K
$82.4K
$0
$5.9K
24
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***