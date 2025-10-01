公司目录
Johnson & Johnson
  • 薪资
  • 数据科学家

  • 所有数据科学家薪资

  • New York City Area

Johnson & Johnson 数据科学家 薪资 在New York City Area

Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area的数据科学家薪酬范围从23级别的每year$92.4K到30级别的每year$232K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$220K。 查看Johnson & Johnson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025

平均薪酬按 薪酬按 等级
添加薪酬对比等级
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
23
Data Scientist
$92.4K
$92.4K
$0
$0
24
Senior Data Scientist
$182K
$159K
$10K
$12.3K
25
Lead Data Scientist
$236K
$174K
$30K
$32.5K
26
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
职业等级是什么 Johnson & Johnson?

Biostatistician

Health Informatics

常见问题

The highest paying salary package reported for a 数据科学家 at Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson & Johnson for the 数据科学家 role in New York City Area is $220,000.

