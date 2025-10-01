Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area的数据科学家薪酬范围从23级别的每year$92.4K到30级别的每year$232K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$220K。 查看Johnson & Johnson总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 10/1/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
23
$92.4K
$92.4K
$0
$0
24
$182K
$159K
$10K
$12.3K
25
$236K
$174K
$30K
$32.5K
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
