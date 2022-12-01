公司目录
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory 薪资

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory的薪资范围从财务分析师职位的年总薪酬$93,100（低端）到项目群经理职位的$177,885（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. 最后更新： 11/26/2025

软件工程师
Median $136K

机器学习工程师

全栈软件工程师

系统工程师

研究科学家

人工智能研究员

嵌入式系统软件工程师

数据科学家
Median $148K
航空航天工程师
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

硬件工程师
Median $135K

嵌入式硬件工程师

机械工程师
Median $150K
电气工程师
Median $135K
网络安全分析师
Median $130K
信息技术专员
Median $115K
产品设计师
Median $140K
项目经理
Median $173K
生物医学工程师
$99.7K
业务运营经理
$164K
土木工程师
$149K
控制工程师
$129K
数据分析师
$130K
财务分析师
$93.1K
人力资源
$111K
材料工程师
$149K
产品经理
$154K
项目群经理
$178K
招聘专员
$109K
软件工程经理
$159K
解决方案架构师
$127K
风险投资家
$101K
常见问题

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory薪资最高的职位是项目群经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$177,885。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory的年度总薪酬中位数为$135,500。

