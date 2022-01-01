公司目录
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation 薪资

Joby Aviation的薪资范围从招聘专员职位的年总薪酬$109,450（低端）到项目群经理职位的$308,450（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Joby Aviation. 最后更新： 11/26/2025

软件工程师
Median $175K

质量保证软件工程师

机械工程师
Median $175K
硬件工程师
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

航空航天工程师
$298K
数据科学家
$220K
电气工程师
$127K
市场营销
$255K
医师
$131K
产品设计师
$199K
项目群经理
$308K
招聘专员
$109K
网络安全分析师
$109K
技术项目经理
$152K
常见问题

Joby Aviation薪资最高的职位是项目群经理 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$308,450。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Joby Aviation的年度总薪酬中位数为$175,000。

其他资源

