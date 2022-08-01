公司目录
January Technologies
January Technologies 薪资

January Technologies的薪资范围从软件工程师职位的年总薪酬$142,000（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$310,545（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 January Technologies. 最后更新： 9/14/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $142K
人力资源
Median $241K
人员运营
$281K

软件工程经理
$311K
常见问题

January Technologiesで報告されている最高給与の職種は软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average levelで、年間総報酬は$310,545です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
January Technologiesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$261,200です。

