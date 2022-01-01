公司目录
Jacobs
Jacobs 薪资

Jacobs的薪资范围从低端的销售年度总薪酬$44,786到高端的项目经理$194,000。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Jacobs. 最后更新： 8/19/2025

$160K

软件工程师
L1 $101K
L2 $99.7K
L3 $123K

全栈软件工程师

土木工程师
L1 $71.8K
L2 $103K
L3 $107K

交通工程师

结构工程师

机械工程师
L1 $69.4K
L3 $108K

项目经理
L3 $143K
L5 $194K
数据科学家
Median $148K
航空航天工程师
Median $108K
网络安全分析师
Median $80K
会计师
$133K
业务分析师
$69.7K
业务发展
$85.2K
化学工程师
$84.6K
电气工程师
$60.2K
地质工程师
$70.6K
硬件工程师
$137K
信息技术专家
$70.4K
管理咨询顾问
$124K
机电工程师
$129K
产品经理
$98.5K
项目经理
$146K
销售
$44.8K
软件工程经理
$176K
解决方案架构师
$184K

数据架构师

常见问题

据报道，Jacobs最高薪的职位是项目经理 at the L5 level，年总薪酬为$194,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票薪酬和奖金。
据报道，Jacobs的年总薪酬中位数为$104,834。

