公司目录
Investec
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Investec 薪资

Investec的薪资范围从低端的投资银行家年度总薪酬$21,164到高端的软件工程经理$158,746。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Investec. 最后更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

获得报酬，不被玩弄

我们已谈判了数千份报价，并定期实现$3万+（有时$30万+）的增长。让您的薪资得到谈判 或您的 简历得到审核 由真正的专家——每天都从事招聘工作的人——完成。

数据分析师
$72.4K
数据科学家
$92.4K
投资银行家
$21.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
市场营销
$125K
产品设计师
$65.2K
项目经理
$42.2K
软件工程师
$81K
软件工程经理
$159K
解决方案架构师
$53.8K
缺少您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面上搜索所有薪资 添加您的薪酬 以帮助解锁该页面。


常见问题

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Investec is 软件工程经理 at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $158,746. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Investec is $72,417.

特色职位

    未找到Investec的特色职位

相关公司

  • Snap
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Amazon
  • Uber
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源