Intuit in New York City Area的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer 1级别的每year$160K到Staff Software Engineer级别的每year$338K。 year薪酬 in New York City Area包的中位数总计为$206K。 查看Intuit总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer 1
$160K
$133K
$16K
$11.5K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$157K
$23.7K
$18.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$276K
$196K
$51K
$28.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$338K
$219K
$87.9K
$31.5K
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Intuit，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)