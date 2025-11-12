Intuit in United States的全栈软件工程师薪酬范围从Software Engineer 1级别的每year$146K到Architect级别的每year$505K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$220K。 查看Intuit总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Software Engineer 1
$146K
$118K
$17.1K
$10.6K
Software Engineer 2
$199K
$151K
$34.7K
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$263K
$180K
$59.3K
$24.4K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$211K
$81.6K
$37K
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Intuit，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)