Intuit in Greater San Diego Area的用户体验设计师薪酬范围从Senior Product Designer级别的每year$239K到Principal Product Designer级别的每year$490K。 year薪酬 in Greater San Diego Area包的中位数总计为$235K。 查看Intuit总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 11/12/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票 ()
奖金
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$239K
$170K
$54.1K
$14.8K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Intuit，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)