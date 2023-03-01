公司目录
Intesa Sanpaolo
Intesa Sanpaolo 薪资

Intesa Sanpaolo的薪资范围从低端的财务分析师年度总薪酬$15,558到高端的解决方案架构师$93,254。 Levels.fyi 从{{company}}的现任和前任员工那里收集匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 Intesa Sanpaolo. 最后更新： 8/13/2025

$160K

软件工程师
Median $47.7K

后端软件工程师

财务分析师
$15.6K
人力资源
$81.1K

项目经理
$85.7K
网络安全分析师
$80.1K
解决方案架构师
$93.3K
技术写作者
$39.8K
常见问题

