Interactive Brokers的薪资范围从信息技术专员职位的年总薪酬$11,558（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$400,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Interactive Brokers. 最后更新： 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
10%
年 1
15%
年 2
15%
年 3
15%
年 4
15%
年 5
15%
年 6
15%
年 7
在Interactive Brokers，RSUs采用7年归属时间表：
10% 归属于 1st-年 (10.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 2nd-年 (15.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 3rd-年 (15.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 4th-年 (15.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 5th-年 (15.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 6th-年 (15.00% 年度)
15% 归属于 7th-年 (15.00% 年度)
访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/interactive-brokers/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.