公司目录
Interactive Brokers
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司

Interactive Brokers 薪资

Interactive Brokers的薪资范围从信息技术专员职位的年总薪酬$11,558（低端）到软件工程经理职位的$400,000（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自{{companyName}}现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据 Interactive Brokers. 最后更新： 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
软件工程师
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

后端软件工程师

全栈软件工程师

网络安全分析师
Median $280K
软件工程经理
Median $400K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
业务运营
$109K
数据分析师
$116K
数据科学家
$132K
人力资源
$85.4K
信息技术专员
$11.6K
法务
$106K
市场营销
$106K
产品设计师
$174K
产品经理
$99.5K
项目经理
$189K
找不到您的职位？

在我们的 薪酬页面 添加您的薪资 来帮助解锁页面。


归属时间表

10%

1

15%

2

15%

3

15%

4

15%

5

15%

6

15%

7

股票类型
RSU

在Interactive Brokers，RSUs采用7年归属时间表：

  • 10% 归属于 1st- (10.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 2nd- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 3rd- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 4th- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 5th- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 6th- (15.00% 年度)

  • 15% 归属于 7th- (15.00% 年度)

有疑问？向社区提问。

访问Levels.fyi社区，与不同公司的员工交流，获取职业建议等更多内容。

立即访问！

常见问题

Interactive Brokers薪资最高的职位是软件工程经理，年度总薪酬为$400,000。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Interactive Brokers的年度总薪酬中位数为$160,026。

推荐职位

    未找到Interactive Brokers的推荐职位

相关公司

  • Robinhood
  • PJT Partners
  • Affirm
  • Upstart
  • Virtu Financial
  • 查看所有公司 ➜

其他资源

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/interactive-brokers/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.