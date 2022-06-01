公司目录
Intapp
在这里工作？ 认领您的公司
热门见解
  • 贡献一些关于Intapp的独特见解，这可能对其他人有帮助（例如，面试技巧、团队选择、独特文化等）。
    • 关于

    Intapp powers connected firms. Trusted by 1,600 of the world’s top private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers end-to-end, cloud-based connected firm management software built for the unique needs of partner-led firms. Intapp helps enhance collaboration, unleash collective knowledge, transform decision-making, and fuel success. Our products and services span the entire relationship lifecycle — from strategy through origination and execution — to drive optimal outcomes.

    http://www.intapp.com
    网站
    2000
    成立年份
    720
    员工人数
    $100M-$250M
    预计收入
    总部

    在您的收件箱中获取已验证的薪资

    订阅已验证的 报价.您将通过电子邮件收到薪酬详情的细分。 了解更多

    本网站受reCAPTCHA和Google 隐私政策 服务条款 的保护。

    特色职位

      未找到Intapp的特色职位

    相关公司

    • Qualtrics
    • Medallia
    • Cornerstone OnDemand
    • FICO
    • CDW
    • 查看所有公司 ➜

    其他资源