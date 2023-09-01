公司目录
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia 薪资

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia的薪资范围从财务分析师职位的年总薪酬$20,732（低端）到业务分析师职位的$100,500（高端）。 Levels.fyi收集来自Insurance Corporation of British Columbia现任和前任员工的匿名且经过验证的薪资数据。 最后更新： 10/21/2025

软件工程师
Median $58.4K
业务运营
$43.9K
业务分析师
$101K

文案撰稿人
$56K
数据科学家
$80.8K
财务分析师
$20.7K
产品经理
$101K
风险投资家
$23.5K
常见问题

Insurance Corporation of British Columbia薪资最高的职位是业务分析师 at the Common Range Average level，年度总薪酬为$100,500。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Insurance Corporation of British Columbia的年度总薪酬中位数为$57,189。

