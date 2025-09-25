Instacart in United States的软件工程经理薪酬范围从Software Engineering Manager级别的每year$388K到Director级别的每year$618K。 year薪酬 in United States包的中位数总计为$394K。 查看Instacart总薪酬包的基本工资、股权和奖金明细。 最后更新： 9/25/2025
等级名称
总计
基本工资
股票
奖金
Software Engineering Manager
$388K
$244K
$144K
$0
Senior Software Engineering Manager
$652K
$302K
$350K
$0
Director
$618K
$328K
$290K
$0
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
公司
职级名称
工作经验年限
总薪酬
|未找到薪资数据
25%
年 1
25%
年 2
25%
年 3
25%
年 4
在Instacart，RSUs采用4年归属时间表：
25% 归属于 1st-年 (25.00% 年度)
25% 归属于 2nd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 3rd-年 (6.25% 季度)
25% 归属于 4th-年 (6.25% 季度)
50%
年 1
50%
年 2
在Instacart，RSUs采用2年归属时间表：
50% 归属于 1st-年 (50.00% 年度)
50% 归属于 2nd-年 (12.50% 季度)