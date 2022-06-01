公司目录
InMoment
    Improving experiences is why InMoment exists. Our mission is to help our clients improve experiences at the intersection of value--where customer, employee, and business needs come together. The heart of what we do is connect our clients with what matters most through a unique combination of comprehensive data, modern technology, and human expertise that helps executives--and the companies they lead--recognize the power and value of customer and employee experiences. With our years of Experience Improvement (XI) Solutions and expertise, and our leading-edge Experience Intelligence (XI) Platform, we ensure businesses understand and own the moments that matter--to transform experiences today that deliver the highest business value tomorrow. The InMoment Approach places business drivers at the forefront of experience program initiatives. We help our customers solve specific business challenges- Acquisition, Retention, and Growth. Our XI efforts ensure that our 2000+ brands across 95 countries realize maximum business impact. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

    https://inmoment.com
    1954
    1,700
    $500M-$1B
